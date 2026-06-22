NEET re-exam: K'taka Cong chief regrets hardship faced by students due to traffic disruption

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad on Monday expressed regret over the difficulties reportedly faced by some students appearing for the NEET (UG) re-exam in reaching their centres on time due to traffic disruption, while attacking the BJP over question paper leaks.

He also took a swipe at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya without naming him, saying the "exit master" of Bengaluru was making vague allegations against the Congress.

His remarks came a day after Surya targeted the ruling Congress in Karnataka for holding a mega rally in Bengaluru on the day of the NEET exam (June 21), alleging that it caused massive traffic disruption and inconvenienced students travelling to examination centres.