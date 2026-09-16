NEET protest: Delhi HC junks PIL over alleged denial of lathi-charge

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) over the issue of Delhi Police denying any lathi-charge on students participating in the NEET-related protests despite contradictory media reports.
The petitioner argued that as a citizen and a media professional he has the right to know the truth, which is essential for fixing accountability, and prayed for a direction to Delhi Police to decide his representation on the issue.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, however, observed that PIL jurisdiction was not meant for such cases, and asked the petitioner Nitin Naresh to show his statutory right to seek a decision on his representation.
Asserting that a litigant must demonstrate either a dispute or a denial of a legal or Constitutional right, the court remarked, "Everything which will catch your imagination by reading newspaper becomes a PIL. High-sounding words like accountability, transparency are not to be used in vacuum."
"What is your petition? Delhi Police issued a statement. That statement is contradicted by the media and you are asking us to direct an inquiry," the bench added.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protested in the heart of Delhi at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to seek accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.
On July 20, thousands of protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar for a 'Chalo Sansad' march to press their demands, despite heavy security deployment.
As the crowds swelled, police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.
The ensuing clashes left several police personnel and protesters injured.
The over-a-month-long agitation was called off after Pradhan stepped down and other demands of the CJP were accepted by the government. (PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.