NEET PG Round 3 begins again; more seats introduced

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced the resumption of NEET PG Round 3 counselling with a revised schedule, giving eligible candidates the opportunity to participate and exercise their choices.



The counselling process has been reopened, with new registrations and additional seats.



According to the official tweet by DGHS, "NEET PG Round 3 Counselling has resumed with facility for new registrations and additional seats added -- providing more opportunities for eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to participate and exercise their choices accordingly." Pls visit the MCC website for details"