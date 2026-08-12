NEET-PG admissions: Kerala hospitals face doctor shortage as states differ on seat norms

Why are states following different rules?

The admission issue is also tied to a Supreme Court judgment on domicile-based reservation in postgraduate medical education.

In 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation in PG medical courses based solely on residence or domicile is constitutionally impermissible. The court held that state quota seats must be filled on the basis of NEET-PG merit, while allowing reasonable institutional preference, such as preference for students who completed their MBBS at the same institution.

The ruling drew a distinction between undergraduate and postgraduate medical education. At the PG level, the court placed greater emphasis on merit and national standards because students are training as specialist doctors.

The judgment did not abolish state counselling. States continue to conduct counselling for their share of PG seats, but the question is how eligibility for those seats should be defined after the ruling.