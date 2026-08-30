NEET-PG 2026: Telangana records 97.26% attendance as exam held smoothly across 56 centres

Hyderabad, Telangana (PTI): Of the 17,626 candidates who registered for the NEET-PG 2026 exam in Telangana, 17,143 appeared for the test on Sunday, the state government said.
A release from Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha's office said 483 candidates did not appear for the exam and the attendance was 97.26 per cent.
The exam was held smoothly at 56 centres across the state, it said.
The health minister monitored the conduct of the exam at the Regional Command Control Centre set up at the TCS office at Gachibowli here, the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.