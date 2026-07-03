Amid speculation, NMC confirms August 30 date for NEET-PG 2026

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-PG 2026 examination on August 30, officials said on Friday.



Speaking to ANI, National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairperson Abhijith Sheth urged students to stay away from rumours circulating on social media and assured a safe and transparent conduct of the examination.

"I must assure students that they should stay away from rumours, from agents and consultants. I assure the whole student community that the exam will be conducted in a very safe, secure and transparent manner. Since it is a computer-based examination, a lot of objective tools are there," Sheth said.



He further added that the chances of disruption were minimal and extended his best wishes to candidates appearing for the exam.

"It is very unlikely that any problem should happen with the conduct of the examination. So, I assure all students and extend my best wishes for the forthcoming NEET-PG exam on 30th August on behalf of NBEMS, NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he said.