NEET PG 2026 exam date announced; check NBEMS exam schedule here 

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a tentative schedule for prestigious entrance examinations such as NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026. It has announced the exam dates along with the cut-off dates to complete the internship for the NEET PG and NEET MDS exams, which will be conducted on computer-based platforms.
According to the NBEMS examination schedule, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be conducted on August 30. The NEET MDS 2026 exam will be conducted on May 2. The last date for completing the NEET PG internship is May 31, 2026. Similarly, the last date for completing the NEET MDS internship is also May 31, 2026.
NEET PG. MDS 2026 exam date
NEET PG
Cut-off date of completion of internship: September 30, 2026
Exam date : August 30, 2026
NEET MDS
Cut-off date of completion of internship: May 31, 2026
Exam date : May 2, 2026
The official notice reads, “Please refer to the Information Bulletin for the respective examinations for further details, which shall be published in due course on the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.”
How to download the NBEMS exam schedule?
Step 1: Open the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find the tentative schedule exam pdf link
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the pdf page
Step 4: Check the entrance exam dates
Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of NBEMS exam calendar for future need
Previously, NBEMS released the schedule for the FDST BDS 2025, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026, Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2026, Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2026, DrNB Final Examination April 2026, NBEMS Diploma Final Examination 2026, DNB Final Examination June 2026, and FMGE June 2026 examinations.
The examination authority will release a detailed information bulletin for the NEET PG and NEET MDS examinations in due course. Candidates should note that these exam dates are tentatively proposed. It is strongly advised to regularly visit the official portal of NBEMS for the latest updates.