NEET PG 2026 exam date announced; check NBEMS exam schedule here 

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a tentative schedule for prestigious entrance examinations such as NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026. It has announced the exam dates along with the cut-off dates to complete the internship for the NEET PG and NEET MDS exams, which will be conducted on computer-based platforms.

According to the NBEMS examination schedule, the NEET PG 2026 exam will be conducted on August 30. The NEET MDS 2026 exam will be conducted on May 2. The last date for completing the NEET PG internship is May 31, 2026. Similarly, the last date for completing the NEET MDS internship is also May 31, 2026.