NEET PG 2026 Exam City: This One Detail You Should NOT Ignore Today

The ONE detail you should not ignore after checking the test city allotment is planning the accommodation facility in the city. Candidates who do not get the test city allocation as per the first preference and must travel far or to a distant city must plan their travel accordingly. They must book the travel tickets as early as possible because train or flight tickets are usually difficult to get at the last moment.

However, do not book your hotel accommodation right away. Wait until the admit card is released on August 27, and confirm the exact exam centre address or venue details. Based on the location of the exam centre, you can book your hotel accommodation. Consider a hotel close to the exam centre so you can reach the test centre on time. This reduces the stress and keeps the mind fresh and peaceful.