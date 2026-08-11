NEET PG 2026 Exam City: This One Detail You Should NOT Ignore Today

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 11, but there are certain aspects that candidates should not ignore after checking the test city allotment status. Firstly, the city intimation is not the final exam centre details, because it only provides information on the name of the city or town in which the test centre has been allocated.
The ONE detail you should not ignore after checking the test city allotment is planning the accommodation facility in the city. Candidates who do not get the test city allocation as per the first preference and must travel far or to a distant city must plan their travel accordingly. They must book the travel tickets as early as possible because train or flight tickets are usually difficult to get at the last moment.
However, do not book your hotel accommodation right away. Wait until the admit card is released on August 27, and confirm the exact exam centre address or venue details. Based on the location of the exam centre, you can book your hotel accommodation. Consider a hotel close to the exam centre so you can reach the test centre on time. This reduces the stress and keeps the mind fresh and peaceful.
There will not be any delays in releasing the exam city intimation slip or admit card. NBEMS is informing the candidates almost 20 days in advance to avoid last-minute hassle for students getting city allotment other than first or second preference. Once the exam city is allocated, there will not be any further changes or an edit window to change the test city.
NEET PG 2026 will take place on August 30 in a single shift. The exam begins at 9:00 AM, for which the reporting process begins from 7:30 AM onwards. The exam will conclude at 12:30 PM. The results can be expected within 30 days from the date of the exam.