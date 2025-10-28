NEET-PG 2025 transparency issue: Supreme Court likely to resume hearing today

The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the transparency issue of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 today, Tuesday, October 28.

The apex court will hear a case challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its release of only the question IDs, rather than the full answer key for NEET-PG 2025, alongside all other NEET-PG cases.

Petitioners claimed that NBEMS had initially offered to share the entire set of questions, including the solution key, but then issued a "corrective notice" that limited disclosure to just the question IDs, the Indian Express reports.

On August 21, NBEMS announced for the first time that it would release the NEET-PG 2025 answer key, as well as a response sheet and questions. However, it eventually amended its decision, indicating that only question IDs would be released rather than the full set of questions.

Doctors and aspirants complained that this format was "not transparent enough," as disclosing only question IDs, answer keys, and responses against a master set would render the disclosure "non-verifiable", for the majority of candidates.

More than 2.42 lakh students took the NEET-PG 2025. The exam was administered online in a single shift across 301 locations and 1052 test centres. The NEET-PG 2025 exam was held on August 3.

NEET-PG 2025 counselling ongoing

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the timetable for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and postgraduate diploma programs in the academic year 2025-26.