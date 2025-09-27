NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court asks NBEMS to respond on transparency plea

The Supreme Court of India (SC) heard the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2025 transparency plea against the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on September 26, 2025.

The apex court has directed NBEMS to submit a detailed response within two weeks, after which the case will be heard again.

During the hearing, the SC questioned why only a few students raised objections despite over two lakh candidates appearing for the exam. The plea has been postponed multiple times this month, reflecting ongoing concerns among medical aspirants regarding transparency in the evaluation process.

Transparency concerns over NBEMS corrective notice

The issue stems from a corrective notice issued by NBEMS, which stated, “Since the sequence of questions asked within a section is shuffled for different candidates, and the order of four distractors of a question is also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key, and responses marked shall be displayed as per the Master Set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025.”

Petitioners argued that this prevents candidates from verifying their answers and identifying discrepancies, potentially compromising transparency.

The plea highlighted that publishing answer keys and candidate responses is crucial to allow verification, challenge discrepancies, and ensure fairness in a high-stakes national exam.

NBEMS releases withheld results

Meanwhile, NBEMS has released the NEET PG 2025 withheld result (lot 2), which can be checked on the official website, natboard.edu.in .

The result notice reads, “The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2025) withheld result. The result has been released for lot 2 and can be checked on the official website, natboard.edu.in.”

As of now, there is no update on the counselling schedule from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).