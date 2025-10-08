NEET PG 2025 student database SOLD for Rs 3000? NBEMS denies claims

One aspirant wrote on Reddit, “Just came across someone on a Telegram channel who is selling all the data of NEET PG 2025 students at a 15k rate. For the sake of getting more information, I messaged saying that I am working in a consultancy firm for PG counselling. I asked him for more details and said I was ready to offer a job. I gave him my own rank to cross-verify information. Turns out he has legitimate information. All the information he had was accurate. He had my name, my father's name, email ID, phone number, state and whatnot.”

Some aspirants said that details normally considered confidential, including candidate name, father’s name, phone number, email ID, NEET PG scores, state, and city, are now circulating publicly.

NEET PG database reportedly sold online?

Investigations revealed that a simple web search for NEET PG student data shows multiple listings for the “NEET PG 2025 Student Database” priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,500.

Sample datasets available online included information on 201 students, featuring phone numbers, roll numbers, city, state, fathers’ names, email IDs, and exam scores.

The full dataset was reportedly being sold for Rs 3,599. Students named in the sample confirmed that they appeared in the NEET PG 2025 exam, but were unaware that their data was allegedly being sold online.

Indian Doctor, an X user, criticised the leak, calling it “OUTRAGEOUS! #NEETPG students' Personal data application IDs, emails, phone numbers, roll numbers is being sold online like a commodity in just 3599/- What kind of shameless system is this? NMC and its IT partners have FAILED miserably in protecting students' privacy. This isn't just negligence it's a criminal betrayal of trust. Shame on @NMC_BHARAT. Shame on the entire rotten system. #medtwitter #NEETPG.”