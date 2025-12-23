NEET-PG 2025 seat resignation window EXTENDED

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the seat resignation window for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) counselling.

According to the official notification released by the MCC, the seat resignation facility opened at 2 pm on December 22, 2025 and will now remain open until 6 pm on December 26, 2025.

Candidates wishing to resign their seats through this window must complete the process online via the MCC portal at mcc.nic.in . They must also physically report to their allotted medical college to finalise their seat resignation.

The move follows numerous requests from candidates who secured seats in earlier counselling rounds but are now reconsidering their options after state counselling results were declared.

Under the updated guidelines: