NEET-PG 2025: MCC releases AIQ, state counselling schedules

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Round 1 counselling schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025).

Candidates can view the NEET-PG 2025 counselling schedule at the official website, mcc.nic.in .

The much-anticipated choice-filling procedure began yesterday, Wednesday, October 28, with candidates expected to complete and lock down their selections by November 5, 2025.

After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their seat choices, and save them for final submission.

The seat allotment results for NEET-PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 will be announced on November 8, 2025, with the institute reporting process running from November 9 to 15.

To improve their chances of being allotted in this competitive counselling phase, candidates should decide their choices early and thoroughly check the seat matrix.

There will be four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counseling in NEET-PG 2025: AIQ round one, round two, round three, and the stray vacancy round. All students who qualified for all-India quota seats based on their NEET-PG 2025 rank are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure.

Meanwhile, the state counselling is scheduled between November 6 and November 15, 2025, with the sharing of joined candidate data by state Directorates of Medical Education (DMEs)/state counselling authority scheduled for November 21-22, 2025.