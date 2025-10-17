NEET-PG 2025: MCC opens registrations for Counselling Round 1

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the registration process for NEET-PG 2025 counselling today, October 17, 2025. Eligible students can apply for admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes in government and private medical colleges via the 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) at mcc.nic.in .

While the information bulletin has been published, the counselling timetable has yet to be announced. According to the official website, "Registration for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 has commenced. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Information Bulletin for PG Counselling 2025 before proceeding with the registration process."

The NEET-PG 2025 process includes registration, document verification, choice filling, locking, seat allotment, reporting, and seat upgradation. Over the past few months, the NEET-PG 2025 admission process has faced several delays, postponements, and legal challenges.

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Scroll down to new registration

Login with application number and password

Enter the choices for allotment

Lock the choices

Save and click on submit

Here are the documents candidates need to register for the NEET-PG 2025 counselling process: