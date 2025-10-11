NEET-PG 2025 data leak: Student records sold online for up to Rs 15,000

In a disturbing revelation, personal data of thousands of NEET-PG 2025 candidates — including names, scores, contact details, and course preferences — has been found circulating on multiple websites for prices between Rs 3,500 and Rs 15,000.

As reported by Ashish Srivastava of The New Indian Express, the data, allegedly sourced from official records, is being sold to touts, marketing firms, and coaching centres just weeks before counselling, which is slated to begin in late October.

A simple online search using “NEET PG 2025 student data” reveals portals openly advertising these databases. One such website, studentdatabases.com, even offered a list of 100 Delhi-based candidates for Rs 7,000 after negotiation.

A sample dataset accessed by The New Indian Express included candidates’ roll numbers, ranks, categories, and even mobile numbers; many of which were confirmed as genuine. Several aspirants said they began receiving unsolicited calls from individuals posing as counsellors.

“One caller claimed he could secure me a government seat in Tamil Nadu for Rs 25 lakh,” one student said anonymously.

The leak has alarmed medical aspirants and triggered anger among resident doctors. Dr Devaunshi Kaul, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), called it “a grave violation of privacy and data integrity” that enables unethical profiteering by intermediaries. She urged the Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations (NBE), and cybercrime authorities to take immediate action.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said the incident again casts doubt on the credibility of the NBE and its handling of online examinations. “The Board’s reluctance to release answer keys has already drawn criticism. With this leak, it must act decisively to restore confidence,” he said.

No official response had been issued by the Health Ministry at the time of publication.