NEET-PG 2025 counselling round 1 to begin soon; here’s how to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling schedule and dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025).

Aspirants can check the NEET-PG 2025 counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in when released. The NEET-PG 2025 counselling registration will shortly open on the MCC website.

There will be four rounds of counselling: round 1, round 2, round 3, and the stray vacancy round. Candidates may submit new applications for the first three rounds; however, no new applications will be accepted for the stray round.

Here's how candidates can apply for the NEET-PG 2025 counselling round one:

Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in .

Click on the NEET-PG Counselling Round 1 Registration 2025 link.

Fill the NEET-PG counselling application form with details and submit the needed documents.

Pay the NEET-PG counselling fee and click submit.

Save the application form PDF as a hard copy.

Candidates who are assigned seats through the counselling procedure must report to their assigned colleges to confirm their admission.

They must carry the following documents for the counselling process: