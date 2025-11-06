NEET-PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice-filling deadline extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has indefinitely extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 1 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) seat counselling.

This will allow medical students more time to choose their preferred colleges and courses.

The announcement was made on the official website of MCC. According to the official website, “This is to inform all candidates that the Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended until further orders. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website”, Medical Dialogues reports.

The NEET PG online counseling and seat allotment process for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), 100 per cent Deemed/Central Universities, and AFMS institutions is set to take place from October 28th to November 5th, 2025.

Visit the official website of MCC. Click on the NEET-PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice locking facility link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details. Click on submit, and your choices will be displayed. Check the choices and lock them. Once done, fill out the application form. Make the payment of the application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Originally, the timeline for Round 1 was set out as follows: registration and fee payment from October 17 to November 5, 2025, (up to 12 noon), with payment available until 3 pm; choice-filling and locking from October 28 to November 5 (till 11:55 pm).