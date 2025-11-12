NEET-PG 2025 counselling: NBEMS issues ‘important notice’ for hospitals, candidates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued two important advisories around the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate Counselling 2025 (NEET-PG Counselling 2025).

One for candidates who have been allocated NBEMS seats through the NEET PG All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for the academic year 2025, while the other one was for NBE-accredited hospitals that are participating in the admission process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Medical Dialogues reports.

According to the NBEMS's statement, the MCC, the Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (DCGS, MoHFW) has notified the online Centralised Merit-Based Counselling for AIQ seats for the 2025 session.

As a result, all NBEMS-accredited hospitals and candidates are recommended to thoroughly review the counselling schedule, information bulletin, counselling scheme, and other notices released by MCC and comply properly.

According to the NBEMS, candidates allotted seats through the NEET-PG 2025 counselling AIQ must confirm with their respective hospitals that their reporting and joining status is updated promptly on the IntraMCC portal.

Failure by hospitals to update this information within the specified timeline could lead to the seat being declared vacant and reassigned in subsequent counselling rounds.

Candidates are required to pay their first-year annual course fee via the designated NBEMS portal within the stipulated window, using only the approved payment methods.

Those allocated seats must then report to their assigned hospital with original documents and undergo a medical examination. Only candidates found medically fit will be permitted to commence their training.

The advisory also reiterates that candidates must adhere strictly to the published reporting/joining window, with no extensions permitted. In-service doctors employed by government or public sector organisations are reminded to obtain a no-objection certificate, including study leave, before joining.

For hospitals, the directive emphasises meticulous document verification and strict adherence to reporting timelines on the IntraMCC portal. Hospitals must ensure candidate fee payments are verified before confirming joining.

The NBEMS Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) will only be activated for both candidates and hospitals after all rounds of counselling have concluded.