NEET-PG 2025 counselling: MCC adds 2,620 additional seats to AIQ

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which oversees the seat counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025), has recently revised the seat matrix for the ongoing counselling rounds.

Just ahead of the NEET-PG 2025 Round 2 counselling, the MCC added an additional 2,620 seats to the All India Quota (AIQ).

This move increases the availability of seats for MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) programmes, which is an advantage for aspirants preparing for the counselling process, the Times of India reports.

Candidates who were waitlisted, not allotted a seat, or aiming for a better speciality now have better prospects in the NEET-PG 2025 Round 2 counselling.

The unexpected increase has been hailed as a much-needed measure that could alleviate cut-off constraints and expand access to postgraduate education across the country.

The MCC has officially launched Round 2 of the NEET PG 2025 counselling cycle, enabling candidates five days to complete registration, submit choices, and lock preferences.

The application and choice-filling round began on December 5, 2025, and will continue until today, December 9, 2025, via the counseling portal mcc.nic.in .

Candidates have been asked to avoid making last-minute submissions. The MCC has underlined that only locked preferences will be considered in the seat allocation process.