NEET paper leak reflects a deeper crisis in education and society, says Acharya Prashant

Panaji: Philosopher and author Acharya Prashant, speaking at length on the NEET paper leak, the student suicides and the protests that have followed, has said the crisis is not merely an administrative lapse but "a sign of a far deeper crisis in our education system and our society."

Amid the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar and educationist Sonam Wangchuk's eighteen-day fast, he urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and appealed to the government to open a dialogue.

Speaking to the media in Goa, Acharya Prashant said that a matter this grave calls for reflection rather than an instant reaction.