NEET paper leak: MNS activists stage protest against coaching centre head in Latur

The CBI arrested Motegaonkar on Sunday after recovering a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises.

The probe agency has alleged that Motegaonkar was an "active member of the organised gang" involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG paper.

MNS protesters claimed that four students had died by suicide in Maharashtra following the controversy, and the paper leak had caused severe injustice to lakhs of students across the country.