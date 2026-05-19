NEET paper leak: MNS activists stage protest against coaching centre head in Latur

Latur: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Latur-based headquarters of the Renukai Career Centre, whose founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak.
Several protesters threw eggs at the coaching centre's office, shouted slogans and demanded that the fees collected from thousands of students be refunded.
The CBI arrested Motegaonkar on Sunday after recovering a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises.
The probe agency has alleged that Motegaonkar was an "active member of the organised gang" involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG paper.
MNS protesters claimed that four students had died by suicide in Maharashtra following the controversy, and the paper leak had caused severe injustice to lakhs of students across the country.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres on May 3, was cancelled after information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test.
A retest is scheduled for June 21.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.