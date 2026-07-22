Congress, INDIA bloc slam ‘insensitive’ government over NEET paper leak, stage black-clad protest in Parliament

New Delhi (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the Opposition had unanimously decided to continue pressing for a discussion on the alleged NEET and CBSE examination paper leak issue through an adjournment motion, while reiterating its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters inside the Parliament premises, Venugopal said Opposition parties had held discussions on the issue and agreed to seek a debate under the adjournment motion.

"Today morning, we had discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--day before yesterday, yesterday, and today--for the last three days, we have been continuously giving adjournment motions on this NEET-CBSE exam leakage issue, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister, and a proper action plan for stopping this leakage issue," he said.

Venugopal said the Opposition was willing to hold a discussion if the government accepted the adjournment motion.

"If the government is ready to accept the adjournment motion... Yesterday, Jitendra Singh said they are ready for a discussion. Discussion on which rule? This is important. We already moved an adjournment motion; there should be a discussion on that," he said.

Calling it a matter of national concern, the Congress leader alleged that the government was not treating the issue with the seriousness it deserved. "This issue has become a national issue. Every corner, every village, families are talking about this issue. Why is the government so insensitive about the issue?" Venugopal asked.

The opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi among others were present at the protest.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. "The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani. Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic," she said.

On Congress protest outside LKM yesterday and detention of leaders by Police, Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I said yesterday itself that this is not a democratic govt. They are functioning like dictatorship. They do not respect MPs. They harass even those who protest as per rules. BJP-RSS volunteers work among Police without badges.

Terrorising students and Congress leaders is what they do indirectly...If you try to crush our senior leaders, lakhs of people will stand up. You will not be able to control them then.

"We are not going to be scared, we will continue to fight. You will regret what you did to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi...We will show them that Congress party and INDIA bloc will continue to fight," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI that all Opposition MPs are wearing black today as a mark of "protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Govt has responded to the students' unrest."

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were detained by Delhi Police over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg and were later released from detention.