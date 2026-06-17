Google pulls Telegram from Play Store over NEET paper leak concerns as CEO fires back

"Restricting access to Telegram affects many ordinary users who may have nothing to do with the misconduct. Students, coaching groups, teachers, professionals, journalists, small businesses and communities also use Telegram for legitimate purposes. So, the issue is not whether the government can act to protect NEET. It clearly can. The harder question is whether a platform-level restriction is the least intrusive way to address a particular pattern of misuse," IGAP Partner Dhruv Garg said.