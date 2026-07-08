NEET paper leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of two accused till July 11

The CBI alleged that he was an active member of the organised gang involved in the leak and circulation of the NEET-UG paper, and "played a key role in circulating the question paper and answers through his coaching centre".

The agency has arrested 13 accused persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was then held on June 21.