NEET paper leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 5 accused till June 15

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the NEET paper leak case till June 15.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of judicial custody of Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

Earlier on May 20, they had been sent to judicial custody till June 2.