NEET paper leak: CBI searches houses of two students in Nagpur, seizes digital devices, notes

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the houses of two students in Nagpur in connection with its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted on Monday at their residences located in the Central Avenue and Itwari areas, during which the probe agency seized mobile phones, laptops, handwritten notes and other digital devices for forensic examination.

These students had appeared for the NEET examination this year and were repeaters preparing through private coaching institutes, the officials said.

The CBI suspects that they allegedly received leaked question papers through a network operating from Pune with sources claiming that the paper was arranged for nearly Rs 15 lakh per candidate.