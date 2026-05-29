NEET paper leak: CBI, govt officials apprise Par panel of steps taken to prevent leakage in June 21 retest

New Delhi: CBI Director Praveen Sood on Friday apprised a parliamentary panel about the progress made in the probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case and the steps being taken to arrest all those behind the leakage.

Top officials of the Union Education Ministry led by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and officials of the National Medical Commission (NMC) including its chairman Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth also appeared before the panel.

Sources said the officials informed the Parliament's Committee on Government Assurances about the steps being taken to ensure transparency in the June 21 NEET-UG retest to prevent any leakage or malpractice.