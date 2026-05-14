BJP vows strict action against "exam mafia" in NEET-UG paper leak case

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): The BJP on Thursday said the government has taken up the NEET paper leak case with "great seriousness and sensitivity" and assured students and parents of strict action against all those involved.
"No one will be spared, especially this exam mafia that is attempting to toy with the future of our children. Absolutely no one will be spared," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.
The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, has arrested five people so far. The cancellation of the entrance exam has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families in uncertainty.
Calling the issue "sensitive and distressing", Patra said it concerns not only 22 lakh students, but also the sentiments of their parents.
"This government has approached this matter not only with seriousness but also with great sensitivity," he said.
"The moment a whistleblower brought the issue to light, there was absolutely no hesitation or attempt to adopt a defensive stance. Immediate action was initiated, and the examination was cancelled. The CBI was tasked with conducting an investigation, and five individuals have been arrested," the BJP MP added.
Patra said in the 2024 NEET exam row, certain internal flaws indicating a failure to comply with internal protocols had come to light.
However, the irregularities this time appeared to have been orchestrated by an "exam mafia", he said, while asserting that the internal arrangements for conducting the entrance exam were "robust".
"It was the mafia from outside that perpetrated this malpractice. This mafia will be crushed, and the government is moving forward with absolute determination to achieve this," Patra said.
"No one will be spared, specifically this exam mafia that is attempting to toy with the future of our children. Absolutely no one will be spared," he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.