NEET paper leak case: Delhi court rejects plea to defer arguments on charges

New Delhi: A Delhi court hearing the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case recently said that arguments on the point of charge cannot be deferred even if further investigation is pending.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the plea of an accused to defer arguments on framing of charges until a supplementary chargesheet is filed.

The counsel of the accused had argued that under Section 12-A of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, further investigation cannot be carried out after two months of the registration of the case, and besides, no supplementary chargesheet can be filed once trial begins.