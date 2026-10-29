NEET paper leak case: Court reserves order on framing charges'

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18.
Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the present fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".
The agency also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants.
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.