Ravi Kishan backs toughest penalties for NEET paper leak accused

New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said that those involved in the NEET exam paper leak should be given the "harshest punishment", adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need for strict action to ensure that no one dares to "play with the lives of children" in the future.



Speaking about the Prime Minister's remarks on the issue, Kishan said, "The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET exam paper."

"He (Prime Minister Modi) also stated that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished as soon as possible, which will send a strong message to the children of the future," he added.



Kishan said the Prime Minister also called for all parties to rise above political differences and work together in the national interest to address the issue of examination paper leaks.

"He (the PM) mentioned that regardless of what happened in which state, it has happened. Now, the emphasis is on how everyone can work together to solve this," Kishan said.