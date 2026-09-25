NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment released, check reporting dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of NEET MDS Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round can check the allotment list on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The final result follows the provisional allotment published on September 22. The Round 2 list contains candidate ranks, allotted institute, MDS course, quota, category and allotment status.

According to the final allotment data, 1,818 candidate entries are included in the Round 2 list. The allocation includes retained seats, upgrades and fresh allotments. It is reported that 333 seats were newly allocated and 280 candidates received upgrades.