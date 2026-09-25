NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment released, check reporting dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of NEET MDS Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the second round can check the allotment list on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
The final result follows the provisional allotment published on September 22. The Round 2 list contains candidate ranks, allotted institute, MDS course, quota, category and allotment status.
According to the final allotment data, 1,818 candidate entries are included in the Round 2 list. The allocation includes retained seats, upgrades and fresh allotments. It is reported that 333 seats were newly allocated and 280 candidates received upgrades.
NEET MDS Round 2 reporting dates
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective dental colleges for admission and document verification from September 24 to September 30, 2026.
MCC will verify and share the data of candidates who have joined on October 1.
Candidates should download their allotment letter from the MCC portal before reporting to the allotted institute.
Documents required
Candidates reporting for admission should carry the required original documents and copies, including:
NEET MDS 2026 scorecard
NEET MDS 2026 admit card
BDS degree certificate
BDS mark sheets
Internship completion certificate
Dental Council of India or State Dental Council registration certificate
Class 10 certificate or birth certificate
Valid photo ID
Category certificate, if applicable
PwD certificate, where applicable
Candidates whose category or quota has changed within the same institute and course have additional formalities. They must obtain the online-generated relieving letter and fresh admission letter and complete admission against the changed seat.
What happens after Round 2
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must complete joining formalities within the reporting period. Those who do not report within the deadline risk losing the allotted seat.
MCC's schedule also provides for Round 3 registration from September 22 to September 27, choice filling from September 23 to September 28 and Round 3 seat allotment on September 30.
The Round 2 counselling covers 50% All India Quota MDS seats and 100% seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities and AFMS, as specified in the MCC schedule.
Candidates should check the MCC portal and the latest counselling notice before reporting, as the institute-specific admission requirements may vary.