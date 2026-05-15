NEET leak row sparks student protest at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Students and organisations in Delhi intensified protests on Thursday against the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination over alleged paper leaks and irregularities.

The Association of Students for Alternative Politics staged a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency , which conducts the medical entrance examination.

During the protest, a member of the organisation said, “Ever since the BJP came to power, this is the fourth or fifth time that there has been a paper leak. They are playing with students’ lives.” Protesters also raised slogans demanding accountability and urged the government to “stop playing with the future of students”.

Several student organisations later joined a protest called by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Students carried placards reading, “Stop the scam; education is not a commodity, it’s a right”, “Sack the Union Education Minister”, and “Give exemplary punishment to all involved in the NEET paper leak”.

On Wednesday, organisations including NSUI and ABVP had also protested over the issue, demanding a strict investigation and seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The protests come days after the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.