NEET leak: Coaching centre head from Latur held by CBI; Sena protests against him

Latur: The Shiv Sena held a protest outside the Renukai Career Centre headquarters in Latur on Monday after its founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar was arrested by the CBI a day earlier for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak.
Workers of the Eknath Shinde-led party threw ink at the RCC signboards and raised slogans against Motegaonkar, accusing him of ruining the careers of students.
Police personnel were deployed at the building as crowds began gathering there since morning, including students and parents, an official said.
Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday evening after the agency recovered a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises, CBI officials said.
Motegaonkar was allegedly an "active member of the organised gang" involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG paper, they added.
He received the question paper and answers on April 23, nearly 10 days before the high stakes examination was held across the country and abroad, the agency said.
The CBI had conducted searches at the coaching centre in the Shivnagar locality of Latur on Sunday afternoon. Motegaonkar was questioned for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence in the same area.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres on May 3 and was cancelled after information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test.
A retest is scheduled for June 21.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.