NEET leak: Coaching centre head from Latur held by CBI; Sena protests against him

Latur: The Shiv Sena held a protest outside the Renukai Career Centre headquarters in Latur on Monday after its founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar was arrested by the CBI a day earlier for his alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak.

Workers of the Eknath Shinde-led party threw ink at the RCC signboards and raised slogans against Motegaonkar, accusing him of ruining the careers of students.

Police personnel were deployed at the building as crowds began gathering there since morning, including students and parents, an official said.