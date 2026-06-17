NEET leak betrayed 22 lakh students, education minister must go, says Sachin Pilot on Rahul Gandhi's Kota event

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the Centre of failing to fix accountability in the NEET paper leak case, saying that despite 22 lakh students being affected, neither has Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned nor has any meaningful action been taken against those responsible.

Speaking ahead of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Kota, Pilot said the examination system has failed millions of aspirants and their families, who invest years of hard work and sacrifice in the hope of securing a better future.