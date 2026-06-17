NEET leak betrayed 22 lakh students, education minister must go, says Sachin Pilot on Rahul Gandhi's Kota event

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the Centre of failing to fix accountability in the NEET paper leak case, saying that despite 22 lakh students being affected, neither has Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned nor has any meaningful action been taken against those responsible.
Speaking ahead of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Kota, Pilot said the examination system has failed millions of aspirants and their families, who invest years of hard work and sacrifice in the hope of securing a better future.
"The NEET paper leak betrayed 22 lakh students and shattered their trust. Even after a CBI probe was ordered, neither has the Education Minister resigned nor has any meaningful accountability been fixed. The government continues to evade responsibility," Pilot said.
He said the crisis had exposed deep flaws in the country's education and examination systems and had pushed many students into despair.
"Young people spend years preparing for these examinations. Their families make enormous sacrifices, often foregoing basic comforts to educate their children. When that trust is broken, it becomes a matter of national concern," he said.
Pilot also linked examination irregularities to the growing mental health crisis among students, noting that several young people, including aspirants in Rajasthan, had been driven to suicide. Backing Rahul Gandhi's programme in Kota, Pilot described it as the beginning of a nationwide campaign to seek accountability and reforms in the examination system.
"Rahul Gandhi's campaign reflects the voice of the country's youth. He is coming to Kota to listen to students, understand their concerns and demand accountability from a government that has remained asleep despite the futures of lakhs of students being jeopardised," he said.
Pilot alleged that local authorities were attempting to obstruct the event by removing banners and posters and discouraging participation. "Despite the pressure being exerted, a large number of students and young people will attend because they want answers about their future. This is not a political rally; it is a dialogue with students who feel uncertainty about what lies ahead," he said.
According to Pilot, Rahul Gandhi will discuss issues ranging from paper leaks and examination reforms to unemployment and student welfare, while taking students' concerns to Parliament and the national stage.
The Congress leader's remarks come amid a heated political battle over the NEET controversy, with the opposition accusing the Centre of failing to ensure accountability and the BJP accusing Congress of politicising student issues ahead of key examinations.
It needs to be mentioned here that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be in Kota for his student-focused outreach programme 'Chhatron ki Goonj'. The event, designed as an interactive dialogue rather than a political rally, comes amid rising concerns over NEET, paper leaks, and recruitment controversies.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.