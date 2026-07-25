NEET issue should not be politicised: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that while the concerns of students over the NEET examination are genuine and deserve attention, the issue should not be politicised, especially at a time when the state is battling a severe flood situation.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government empathises with students and wants the country's examination system to become more transparent and robust. He noted that the Centre has already initiated steps to address concerns related to the medical entrance examination.

"We have full sympathy with the concerns of the students. We all want the examination system to improve and become more credible. The Prime Minister has already taken steps in this regard," the Chief Minister said.