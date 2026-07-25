NEET issue should not be politicised: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that while the concerns of students over the NEET examination are genuine and deserve attention, the issue should not be politicised, especially at a time when the state is battling a severe flood situation.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government empathises with students and wants the country's examination system to become more transparent and robust. He noted that the Centre has already initiated steps to address concerns related to the medical entrance examination.
"We have full sympathy with the concerns of the students. We all want the examination system to improve and become more credible. The Prime Minister has already taken steps in this regard," the Chief Minister said.
However, Sarma stressed that any protest over the issue should not be converted into a political campaign, as Assam is currently facing one of the most challenging flood situations of the year.
"At this moment, thousands of people in districts such as Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat are struggling for survival because of the floods. Our foremost responsibility is to stand with those affected. Humanity comes above everything else," he said.
The Chief Minister said that although the government remains concerned about students and their future, its immediate priority is to ensure timely flood relief and rehabilitation measures for affected families across the state.
"Our priority at present is flood relief. At the same time, the Prime Minister has already initiated various measures concerning the examination issue," Sarma added.
Highlighting Assam's record in conducting examinations, the Chief Minister asserted that the state has maintained a clean and transparent system for NEET without allowing any irregularities. He further said that the number of medical seats available to students from Assam has increased steadily over the years, expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors.
"I do not think there is any specific complaint relating to Assam regarding the conduct of the NEET examination. We have ensured that the process remains fair and transparent," Sarma said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.