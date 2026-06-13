NEET process more transparent than ever, says Sadananda Gowda



He stressed that maintaining the integrity of national-level examinations was crucial as the future of lakhs of students depended on them.

According to him, the Central government and the Prime Minister's Office have been closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures to address concerns raised over the examination process.

"The future of all the students across the country depends upon the examinations that are being conducted. But I certainly say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO have taken care of this," he added.

Targeting the Congress over its protests on the issue, Gowda alleged that the opposition party was attempting to derive political mileage from the controversy. He claimed that Congress was raising the matter not out of concern for students but to create unrest and gain political advantage.

"This is an issue being highlighted by the Congress only on political grounds just to see that they want to provoke the students across the country and gain a political benefit out of it," the BJP leader said.



Gowda further maintained that there was no need to take the issue to the streets at this stage, suggesting that the government had already initiated the required processes to investigate the matter.

"I don't think there is any issue now to take on the streets," he said.