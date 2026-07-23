NEET has failed; time to abolish it, says MK Stalin on paper leak protests

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday intensified his attack on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asserting that the medical entrance examination had failed to achieve its stated objectives and urged the Union government to abolish it.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said NEET had not reduced the academic burden on students, curbed the commercialisation of education or improved educational standards, as originally claimed. Instead, he argued, the examination had merely shifted the focus of learning from schools to private coaching centres, placing additional pressure on aspiring medical students and their families.