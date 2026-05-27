NEET exam leak: Court sends paediatrician, Physics tutor to 5 days' CBI custody

Now, both the accused will be produced before the court on June 1.

The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a "key role" in facilitating three students, including the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur, in getting Chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni.

The agency had already arrested Montegaonkar in the case.

Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, was also arrested for his involvement in the case.