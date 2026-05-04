NEET easier this year, say Chennai students; cut-off likely to rise

CHENNAI: More than 21,000 students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at various centres across the city on Sunday.

Students who took the examination said this year’s paper was easier compared to last year, raising expectations that the cut-off for medical admissions may increase.

According to students, the Biology section, which carries 360 out of 720 marks, was relatively easy. “I had difficulty with time management as I attempted Physics last. However, it was an easy paper, and most questions were from NCERT books,” said Avani Tripathi, who wrote the exam at Army Public School in Nandambakkam. She has been preparing for the exam for the last two years.