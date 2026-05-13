NEET controversy revives debate on state-conducted admission exams

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday strongly criticised the cancellation of NEET UG-2026 following reports of question paper leaks and irregularities, and accused the Union government of failing to protect the future of students.

In a statement on X, Siddaramaiah termed the cancellation of the examination as “a cruel betrayal of the youth”. He said more than 22 lakh students across the country, including over one lakh from Karnataka, had appeared for the examination after months of preparation and financial sacrifice by their families. “Students worked hard for months, while parents spent on coaching, travel and other expenses with the hope of a fair exam. In one stroke, the Union government has pushed them back into uncertainty and distress,” he said.

The CM reiterated Karnataka’s long-standing opposition to NEET, stating that the state government had already raised concerns in 2024 that the examination system was unfair to rural and economically weaker students and undermined the states’ authority over admissions.

Siddaramaiah said the latest controversy has once again exposed serious flaws in the conduct of national-level examinations under the Narendra Modi-led government. He alleged that repeated paper leaks in recruitment and entrance examinations had become a recurring failure of the Centre.

He also called for a transparent and time-bound investigation, strict action against those responsible, immediate clarity on the fresh examination schedule, and restoration of states’ powers to conduct entrance examinations.

Shivakumar described the cancellation of NEET as “a huge disgrace” and said the incident shattered the confidence of lakhs of students.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said students prepare for years with dreams of building their future, but such incidents force them into uncertainty despite their hard work.

The DCM also criticised BJP leaders for remaining silent on the issue and demanded that BJP MPs and Union ministers explain who was responsible for the failure. Referring to former Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan, Shivakumar questioned why leaders who often comment on other’s issues were unwilling to speak openly about the NEET controversy. “If this had happened in Karnataka, BJP leaders would have created a huge uproar by now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa and Medical Education Minister Sharanaprakash R Patil too criticised the Centre over cancellation of NEET UG.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Sudhakar questioned the credibility of the centralised NEET system and said the states should be given the responsibility of conducting such entrance examinations. The present system has increased pressure on students as NEET is the only gateway for medical admissions.

“We will take the responsibility of conducting entrance exams. If Class 12 marks are given weightage, the pressure on students will reduce,” he said.

Bangarappa expressed concern over the mental stress being faced by students and parents due to the sudden decision to conduct a re-examination. Lakhs of students are now facing uncertainty because of the Centre’s failure to conduct the examination properly. “We are trying to reduce academic and psychological pressure on students at the school level, but the Centre’s irresponsible decisions are pushing students and parents into despair,” he said.

Dr Patil termed the NEET controversy the “biggest scandal” of the Union government. He alleged that crores of rupees changed hands in question paper leak rackets and sought stern action against coaching centres allegedly involved in such malpractices.

Referring to Karnataka’s CET, he said the state managed to conduct it smoothly without any controversies. He stressed the need for a transparent and credible examination system.