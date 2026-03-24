NEET coaching classes for government school students to begin soon

Coimbatore: The School Education Department will soon start National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) coaching classes for government school students to prepare for the exam, which is scheduled to be held on May 3.

Officers have planned to conduct these coaching classes at 11 places that are government schools across the district.An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that, as per the School Education Department's directions, teachers created awareness about NEET among Class 12 government school students, and he said that the number of applicants has doubled this year.

He said that last year, as many as 298 students applied, while this year, as many as 620 students have applied for NEET.

"After the completion of the Class 12 exams, which will end on March 26, coaching classes will begin within one or two days. For this, headmasters and postgraduate teachers have been deployed to conduct the NEET coaching classes. Study materials have also been distributed to the teachers," he said.