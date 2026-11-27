Kota: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly fell from the fourth floor of a hostel in Kota on Friday morning and died, police said.
The deceased was identified as Aman Meena, a resident of the Itawa area in Kota district. He had reportedly been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota for around two years.
A police officer at the Jawahar Nagar police station said Meena had gone to meet his friends at a hostel in Gali Number 6 early on Friday when he allegedly fell from the building.
He was rushed to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where doctors declared him dead, he said.
Police have not ruled out suicide, but said no suicide note was found.
The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members.
Police are yet to ascertain where Meena was staying at the time and whether he was taking online or offline coaching for NEET, the constable said.
Meena's cousin Sonu said he was good at studies and had earlier stayed at the same hostel. He said he reached the hospital after receiving a call from his uncle.
Circle Inspector Jawahar Nagar police station Mukesh Meena said the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination and a case under relevant sections has been registered to ascertain the cause of death.
It is yet to be ascertained through investigation if it death was a suicide or accidental fall, the circle inspector said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.