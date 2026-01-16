Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra: Government taking action to address pollution with immediate and long-term solutions

New Delhi: With people of Delhi reeling under heavy air pollution in the winters, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has said that the BJP government in the national capital is working for short, medium and long-term solutions to tackle the problem that has serious health concerns and that plying of electric buses is a step in this direction.



In an interview with ANI, he also attacked the previous Aam Adami Party government and said it is difficult to recall even five steps it had taken to tackle air pollution.



He said the BJP government is promoting electric vehicles in public transport.