‘Need to move beyond textbooks towards experiential education’: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed the need to move beyond textbooks towards experiential education to nurture capable and responsible citizens.
Inaugurating the Birla Open Minds International School at Bhalubahal here, Pradhan said education should not remain confined to textbooks. “Children learn much more from their surroundings and experiences than from books alone. It is our collective responsibility to ensure experiential learning that goes beyond traditional methods,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the minister emphasised the role of mother tongue-based education in strengthening students’ understanding and intellectual clarity. He said, “Countries like Japan, Germany and China impart high-quality scientific education in their native languages. Similarly, learning in one’s mother tongue enhances comprehension and fosters clear thinking.”
Pradhan noted that under the NEP, early childhood education from nursery to KG-I and KG-II is being strengthened through the Balvatika model, where children learn through play, dance and music. The new school should adopt similar methods that combine academic learning with skill development, he said.
Calling for stronger cultural connect in education, the minister suggested that children visit nearby historical and ecological sites such as Khinda, Debrigarh and the Hirakud Dam to gain practical exposure and real-life experiences. He also underlined the need to prioritise the physical and mental well-being of students within classrooms. He advised teachers to make use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.
Pradhan said around Rs 22 crore will be allocated for modernisation of government schools across Sambalpur district. He also called upon citizens to work collectively towards transforming Sambalpur into an education hub, while maintaining cleanliness in the city.
Earlier in the day, the minister also attended ‘Shikhar-2026’, a convention organised by the Utkal Pradeshiya Marwari Sammelan in Sambalpur.