Haribhau Bagde urges balance between modern science and cultural knowledge

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday emphasised the need to integrate modern scientific advancements with India's rich knowledge traditions, asserting that the country has historically been strong in science.
Addressing a programme on National Technology Day at the Jaipur office of Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), he said India has made foundational contributions in fields such as astronomy, mathematics, metallurgy, Ayurveda and architecture.
According to an official statement, the governor called for the use of science and technology to ensure a healthy and prosperous life and suggested that institutions like CEERI develop tools to detect pesticides and chemical residues in food grains and vegetables.
He also stressed the need for technological solutions to curb food adulteration and substance abuse, adding that ethical values and commitment are essential alongside scientific progress.
Earlier, Bagde released the souvenir and unveiled the poster of "Rajasthan Science Festival 2026".
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.