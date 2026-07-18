Rahul Gandhi calls for student-centric reforms after NEET paper leak controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the education system must be rebuilt from scratch so that a safe environment free of stress is created for the children, and parents reap the rewards of their sacrifices.

Gandhi shared on X a video clip from his last evening's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun. Gandhi had called on stage Rajesh Kumar, father of Riya Kumari who committed suicide after the cancellation of NEET-UG in May over allegations of paper leak.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Riya's father, Rajesh ji, was so shattered by the loss of his daughter that it brought tears to the eyes of everyone who saw him. This is not the pain of just one family; the paper leak has snatched children away from many such families."