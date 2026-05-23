'Need innovators, not interpreters': Pradhan bats for Indian languages in education system

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday defended the emphasis on Indian languages in the education system, saying India needs "innovators, not interpreters", while asserting that foreign languages should not become a burden for students.
Addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan expressed his support for teaching foreign languages, noting that students involved in global trade should learn multiple foreign languages.
"I am in favour of teaching foreign languages. Those who will handle Indian trade and commerce in global markets should learn even five foreign languages," the minister said.
However, he stressed that students should study in the language in which they understand concepts best.
"When a child needs clarity, they should not remain burdened with foreign languages. They should study in the language in which they understand concepts clearly," he said.
Pradhan cited a review by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which found that only one per cent of the board's total student population is studying foreign languages.
"We conducted a review through CBSE and found that foreign language students constitute only one per cent of the total student population," he said.
Responding to criticism over the emphasis on Indian languages, the minister said that India's rapid growth in innovation, research and manufacturing requires creators and innovators rather than translators.
"Indian languages should be studied because India has rapidly advanced in innovation over the past 10 years. Our production, research and national requirements have grown. India now has a population of 140 crore, and the Global South is increasingly connected with India. The expectations of the Global South rest on India's research, innovation and low-cost production value chain," he said.
He emphasised that to strengthen India's innovation and low-cost production ecosystem, the nation needs more innovators than interpreters. "A few interpreters will always be needed, but society must decide whether it wants innovators or interpreters," he added.
"Our education policy is moving towards creating innovators," the minister said.
Pradhan welcomed criticism in a democracy as long as it is logical and relevant. "Criticism is essential in a democracy. But criticism should be logical and relevant - it should help take the debate forward," he added.
On Friday, the Supreme Court said it will hear a plea next week challenging the new CBSE policy, which has made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
"This is an urgent PIL. The petitioners are students, teachers and parents. They are challenging the new policy of the CBSE by which, in the 9th standard, two more languages have been made compulsory," Rohatgi said.
Urging the top court to list the matter for hearing on Monday, Rohatgi said, "It will create chaos."
The CJI said next week will be a miscellaneous week, and the matter would be listed.
According to a recent circular issued by the CBSE, the board has made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.
The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.