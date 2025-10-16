Need for increased private participation in science, tech: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh stressed the need for a self-sustainable science and technology ecosystem driven by increased private sector participation during the golden jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) in Kerala on Wednesday, October 15.

Call for private sector engagement

Highlighting the recent opening of sectors like space and atomic energy to private players, Minister Singh stressed the importance of greater private sector involvement. He said, “India needs to create a self-sustainable science and technology ecosystem that involves enhanced participation of the private sector.”

CSIR-NIIST’s role in Kerala’s economic surge

Singh also praised CSIR-NIIST’s potential to position Kerala as a hub for India’s economic growth through cutting-edge research. He urged the institute to advance its interdisciplinary efforts, stating, “The institution holds the promise to turn Kerala into a land driving India’s future economic surge.”

Launch of innovation-driven initiatives

The golden jubilee celebrations featured the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Innovation Centre, designed to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen ties between industry and academia.

Additionally, Singh launched two state-of-the-art facilities: the Automated Nodal Hub for Next-Generation Dye-Sensitised Light Harvesters and the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) Laboratory.

Innovative energy solution: 'Vidyut Svasthya'

Among the highlights was the launch of ‘Vidyut Svasthya’, a pedal-assisted exercise system that converts human kinetic energy into electricity for charging electronic devices.

Six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between CSIR-NIIST and private sector partners. These agreements aim to foster collaborative research and technology development, further bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, presided over the event and reflected on the institute’s 50-year legacy, saying, “The institute’s 50-year journey of scientific excellence and multidisciplinary achievements.”