Need for education system to be made more student-centric: SRTMU vice-chancellor

Nanded: There is a need for the education system to be made more student-centric by bringing about many fundamental changes, a top official from the Nanded-based Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) has said.
Addressing an event at the varsity on Wednesday, vice-chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar said that syllabuses are being made application-oriented.
A few students also spoke at the event about the changes which they wished to see in the education system.
Pravin Patil of Nanded Educational Society, who was also present, expressed hope that the education system would produce aware citizens.